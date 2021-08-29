Armed robbery at Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says just after 10:30 p.m. someone went into a business in the 4500 block of W KL Avenue, pointed a gun at a cashier, and demanded money from the register.

Police say the suspect got cash and left the scene.

A Western Michigan University Police K9 attempted a track of the suspect but he was not located.  No injuries were reported. 

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

