Argument between roommates ends in gunfire

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Township police are investigating after a fight between roommates ended in gunfire Saturday morning.

Authorities said they were called to the 1400 block of Standford Avenue around 6 a.m. They were initially investigating a report of an armed man breaking into a home. When officers arrived, they said they saw a woman hanging from a second-story window of the home, trying to escape. Investigators said they also heard several gunshots fired inside the house.

Police said the investigation revealed the suspect, a 33-year-old Kalamazoo Township resident, came home upset and started an argument with his roommates. During the argument, a gun was fired causing the roommates to run from the home.

No one was injured in the shooting, but the victims suffered injuries during the altercation, officers said. They were treated at a local hospital and are expected to survive.

After an hour of negotiations, the unnamed suspect surrendered and was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call silent observer at 269.343.2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269.488.8911.