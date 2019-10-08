Apartment building struck by bullets near Kalamazoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after several shots were fired outside an apartment complex near Kalamazoo Monday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Monday at the Pepper Tree Apartments on 11th Street between W. KL Avenue and Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found shell casings and bullets hit two buildings. There were no reports of injuries.

Deputies also found a vehicle matching one described as leaving the scene. A person inside the vehicle ran away on foot and has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.