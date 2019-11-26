Amtrak expects to set record this Thanksgiving

An Amtrak train pulls into the Kalamazoo station on Nov. 26, 2019.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — With millions across the country traveling for Thanksgiving, Amtrak is expecting a record number of passengers for the holiday.

“We expect we’re going to have even more people this Thanksgiving than last Thanksgiving and last Thanksgiving was a record,” Marc Magliari, a spokesman for Amtrak based in Chicago, said.

On Tuesday, crowds filled the train station in downtown Kalamazoo. One of them, Western Michigan University student Miles Wright, was taking the train back to Auburn Hills to see his family for Thanksgiving.

“Generally, whenever I travel back home, since I don’t have a car, I take the Amtrak and it’s been very beneficial being a student here,” Wright said.

Amtrak has added additional capacity throughout West Michigan to keep up with demand.

“We’ve supersized all of our trains through Kalamazoo because both here and in Grand Rapids, our trains are very, very busy both the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and especially the Sunday after,” Magliari said.

Track upgrades in recent years allow trains to travel up to 110 mph west of Kalamazoo and more upgrades are planned for the corridor.

“This is a very vital corridor for us,” Magliari said.­­ “We’ve been seeing record growth and we’ll be seeing some increased speeds above and beyond where the 110 ends here.”

MDOT Rail purchased 135 miles of track from Norfolk Southern running from Kalamazoo to Dearborn and plans to improve that section of track to allow for faster speeds.