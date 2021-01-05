American Airlines restarts Kalamazoo flights

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — American Airlines on Tuesday resumed flights in and out of the Kalamazoo airport.

The airline had stopped service out of Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport in October, blaming decreased demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. It dropped flights to 14 other small cities, too.

“We welcome American’s return to Kalamazoo and the access they provide to their extensive network of domestic and international destinations. Throughout the pandemic, American assured the Airport of their commitment to SW Michigan and their return confirms that commitment,” Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport Director Craig Williams said in a Tuesday statement.

The American flight out of Kalamazoo connect to Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The airport previously noted most of its flyers are business people rather than tourists.