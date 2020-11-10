AMC Portage Street 10 in Kalamazoo closed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The AMC theater in downtown Kalamazoo has closed, with executives citing a deal with the property owner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The AMC Portage Street 10 shut its doors after final showings Sunday.

In a statement provided to News 8 Tuesday, AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan said that it was among six theaters across the country that were closed. All six were in locations held by landlord EPR Properties.

Noonan explained that under a July 1 deal with AMC, “EPR made certain rent concessions in exchange for other rights, including its ability to terminate up to seven leases.”

The Portage Street theater opened as an AMC in November 2017. Before that, the site was an Alamo Drafthouse.