AMBER Alert issued for infant abducted from Kalamazoo Co.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Undated courtesy photos of Gage Sans and Joseph Sans (Michigan State Police)

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for an infant who was abducted in Kalamazoo County early Wednesday.

Police say 14-month-old Gage Sans was taken from his home in the 11000 block of Bonnie Drive, off Shaver Road in Schoolcraft Township.

Officers say the suspect, 37-year-old Joseph Sans, assaulted the child’s mother before taking him from the home. He threatened to harm the child and others, and might be armed with knives.

Gage Sans is 3 feet tall and weighs 27 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and black Adidas pants and a hoodie.

Officers found the vehicle used in the abduction in the Schoolcraft Township area, but the suspect and child are still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo County Dispatch at 269.488.8911 or 911.