All parks in Kalamazoo Co. will be free June 19

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County is celebrating the arrival of summer by waiving admission fees to parks in the area on June 19.

Park-goers can take advantage of swimming beaches, a pool and a splash pad, as well as go hiking, camping and more.

Officials will also be handing out goody bags at each park while supplies last. People who visit at least two parks could win a grand prize of either a vehicle entrance pass, a free boat rental at Ramona Park or Kik Pool passes.

All parks in the county will be free that day, but there will be special activities at the following:

Robert Morris Park in Comstock Township

Upjohn Park and Kik Pool in Kalamazoo

Ramona Park in Portage

River Oaks County Park in Galesburg

You can get more information online.