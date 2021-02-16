Albion, WMU team up to offer 8-year medical education program

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Albion College announced Tuesday a partnership with Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker School of Medicine.

The Albion College and WMed Joint Admissions Program will allow students to enroll in an 8-year medical education program right out of high school. Students will receive a Bachelor of Arts from Albion College and a Doctor of Medicine from WMU.

Albion students accepted into the program will attend the Lisa and James Wilson Institute and must meet program standards to enter the M.D. degree program.

Those interested in enrolling in the program can apply online. More information can be found by contacting the Wilson Institute at 517.629.0258 or wilsoninstitute@albion.com.