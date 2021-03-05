Albion police search for missing, endangered infant

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Calhoun County are searching for a missing baby who may be in danger after her mother did not surrender her over to Child Protective Services.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued after Jakayla Shibrea Atchison, 26, failed to surrender 5-week-old Samira Blackmon to CPS.

Atchison, who is described as being around 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds, was last seen with the baby Thursday evening. She is believed to be driving a sliver 2021 Toyota Camry with Ohio license plate number HRU5869.

Authorities believe Samira, who is described as being around 22 inches and 7 pounds, is in danger.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Calhoun County Central Dispatch at 269.781.0912.