Albion facility ends contract with Sequel

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A licensed child welfare facility in Calhoun County is severing ties with a company that, until last month, ran a Kalamazoo County facility that’s now the center of a homicide investigation.

Starr Commonwealth runs Starr Albion Prep with Sequel Youth and Family Services in Albion.

Sequel is the parent company of Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo, where 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks was wrongfully restrained by seven staff members and died as a result May 1.

His death was ruled a homicide.

The state moved to revoke the facility’s license last month. This week, three former employees were arraigned on criminal charges related to the teen’s death.

In a statement released by Starr’s CEO Wednesday, the company announced the board “unanimously agreed to end our contract with Sequel Youth & Family Services effective immediately. We now begin the process of doing our best to find an alternative solution to meet the individual needs of each of the 135 children in our care.”

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Starr Commonwealth’s decision Thursday. In a statement, the department said:

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Children’s Services Agency appreciates Starr Commonwealth’s many years of partnership to serve children and youth.



We are committed to working with our private agency partners to transform residential care, improve practice and ensure the safety and well-being of Michigan’s children and youth.



Residential services that employ evidence-based therapeutic practices, actively engage youth and families, and keep placements as short as possible play an important role in the child welfare continuum.



Prior to Starr Commonwealth’s announcement, MDHHS already had taken action to place Starr on a provisional license as a result of multiple licensing violations. We made clear that we could not move forward as long as Sequel provided management services.” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

A MDHHS spokesperson also explained Starr Commonwealth used Sequel as a vendor and that the state will not place additional children there, with the goal of relocating youth currently at Starr Albion by July 31.

“In response to direction from Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS is taking steps so that Sequel Youth and Family Services will no longer provide services for facilities licensed by our department,” the statement said.

Lakeside Academy and Starr Albion Prep are Sequel’s only Michigan facilities.

In a statement sent to News 8, Sequel said: