Albion DPS: Robbers assault, tie up store worker

Surveillance photos show the two men who held up a garden supply store in Albion on Feb. 10, 2020.

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Albion police are looking for the two men who assaulted and tied up a store clerk during a robbery Friday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Albion Hydroponics on N. Eaton Street south of I-94.

The Albion Department of Public Safety says two men went into the gardening supply store and threatened the worker with a gun, assaulted the worker and then left the worker tied up in the bathroom.

They made off with cash, driving off in a U-Haul van.

Anyone with information about who the robbers may be is asked to call Calhoun County Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.

