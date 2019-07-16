Air Zoo marks moon landing with Apollo 11 exhibit

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Air Zoo in Portage has opened a new Apollo 11 exhibit that coincides with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, giving visitors a front row seat to the giant leap for mankind.

The exhibit offers a look at artifacts, behind-the-scenes mission facts and a 1960s family room that recreates what millions of Americans experienced when they saw history unfold five decades ago.

“Complete with shag carpet, all of the cool furniture, the small television over here,” Air Zoo President and CEO Troy Thrash pointed out Tuesday afternoon. “It allows visitors to come in and be immersed in what it was like to watch the lunar landing.”

Neil Armstrong’s famous words play on a loop in black and white on the TV. It’s the original footage from the moment he became the first person to step foot on the moon, which was watched by an estimated 600 million people around the world.

“This is what it was like to sit in front of that television and stare and watch every second, wonder what’s going to happen next, feel that anticipation,” Thrash said.

The exhibit can be accessed during museum hours.

It’s possible more visitors will travel to Portage soon: The Air Zoo was just named one of the country’s best aviation and aerospace museums to visit.