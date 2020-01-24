AG won’t file charges in 1983 death of Erik Cross

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office will not pursue charges in decades-old cold case death of Erik Cross.

In June 1983, Cross was hit by a vehicle and killed while walking home from a party in Brady Township, near Vicksburg.

In the fall of 2017, murder warrants were requested for five people in connection to the death, but no charges were ever filed. Cross’ family went to the state attorney general, asking the agency to prosecute.

Officials with the AG’s Office met with Cross’ family in Kalamazoo Thursday to inform them of the decision, saying they simply don’t have enough evidence to move forward.

“We know this is a heartbreaking decision for the Cross family but there is simply not enough evidence to criminally charge any of the remaining suspects with the death of Erik Cross,” an agency spokesperson said in a Friday statement. “We can only imagine the decades of pain and anguish they have experienced and we wish we were able to make a different decision. We did everything we could in this case, including re-interviewing witnesses, but it is clear that we will never know the truth about the tragic circumstances that led to the death of Erik Cross that night more than 36 years ago.”

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 Friday that the case is still open.

