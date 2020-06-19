Administrator: Calhoun County can’t change its own name

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — After a Battle Creek leader said the name Calhoun — for Vice President John C. Calhoun — be removed from the county, the county administrator said doing so would be no easy feat.

In a Thursday release, Calhoun County Administrator/Controller Kelli Scott said it looks like local officials do not have the power to change the name themselves and county resident’s couldn’t vote to make it happen, either. She said she was advised it would probably take an act of the state Legislature or possibly even a state constitutional amendment.

Calhoun, like several other southwestern Michigan counties, is named after members of President Andrew Jackson’s cabinet, a move made as part of Michigan’s bid to become a state. Because Jackson was from Tennessee and was a slave owner, many of the men in his cabinet were also slave owners or proponents of slavery. Calhoun was among those who supported it.

Scott said the debate about the name has come up before. Now, with a new national spotlight on racial equity, the county built out a webpage on the matter and posted a statement condemning racism and discrimination.

“We acknowledge the history behind our County name. We strongly believe that it has nothing to do with where we have been, where we are going, and what we stand for as a county,” Scott’s release read in part.

Battle Creek City Commissioner Kate Flores, who most recently brought up the issue, also suggested removing Calhoun’s name from a street in the city. That is more doable: It would require a vote of the city commission, though no movement has been made on that front so far.