911 calls released from deadly home invasion

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Calls made to 911 dispatchers are providing more details about what happened at a home near Kalamazoo that ended with a young father shot and killed.

The recordings reveal some chilling moments before Christopher Neal was killed at his home on Proctor Avenue Dec. 1, 2019.

News 8 is not publishing portions of the recordings because of their personal nature and out of respect for the victims.

Neal and suspect William Jones both identify themselves on the recordings.

Neal made the first call to 911 at 10:01 p.m.

Christopher: “Yes. There’s a man in my house right now.” Dispatcher: “What is … hold on. Stop for a second.” Christopher: (inaudible) “There’s a man in my house.” Dispatcher: “I need you to give me your address sir.”

The suspect then has Neal put the call on speaker phone and says that someone had been shooting at him before he went into the home.

On the call, you can hear Jones allowing Chris’s wife and two-year-old daughter to go upstairs.

William: “I’m not gonna harm you guys. Alright. I promise. Shake my hand. My name’s William Jones. You can go.”

Seconds later you can hear the dispatcher asking the suspect to release the family.

Dispatcher: “William, OK. Can Christopher … can Christopher and his wife and daughter step outside?” William: “No. (inaudible) Ma’am they’re safe.”

At 10:07 p.m., police call back to speak with Jones. He becomes increasing agitated about someone he says is outside the door.

Deputy: “ … are you there?” William: “What you need to do right now is slide your badge, you see it up underneath the door. Don’t come through that door.” Deputy: “OK. Why would I want to come through the door man when I just want to talk to you and find out what’s going on.”

The victim’s wife was also in the home and you can hear her providing information to dispatchers in a call that starts at 10:10 p.m. while her husband remains downstairs where he had been speaking with another dispatcher in the presence of the suspect.

Victim: “Is my husband OK?” Dispatcher: “He’s OK. He’s being very strong. He’s doing a really good job.”

The 911 dispatcher tries to help her calm the daughter who is upset and concerned about her father. Neal’s wife says they have no idea why this man came inside their home.

Dispatcher: “Have you ever seen this man before?” Victim: “I’ve never seen this man in my life. He just came through our back door and he had two guns.”

During the final call at 10:25 p.m., a man tells dispatch that “Christopher Neal is dead.” Deputies said in a probable cause hearing that call was made by William Jones.

Three officers were shot when they charged the home but are all OK.

Jones remains in the Kalamazoo County Jail awaiting trial.