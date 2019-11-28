9 arrested after drug bust while children were home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers raided a home in Kalamazoo for drugs to find 2 children including an infant inside the residence.

According to authorities, detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team executed a search warrant for drugs in the 1300 block of East Stockbridge Avenue late Wednesday night.

Detectives utilized multiple other agencies such as the Metro Special Response Team, Michigan State Police, Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s, and the Kalamazoo Public Safety K9 team to make entry due to prior information that indicated weapons were inside the home.

Authorities told News 8 officers found 11 adults and 2 children, including an infant, inside the Kalamazoo home. 9 of the adults had multiple warrants for either traffic, child support, drugs, and a parole absconder.

All 9 people were taken into custody and are now lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Officers discovered and seized a handgun, prescription drugs, heroin, and meth inside the home.

Child Protective Services were notified and drug charges will be submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutors office at a later date.