700 gallons of material released in Kzoo sewer overflow

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo city limit sign_1523413271303.jpg.jpg

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say an estimated 700 gallons of material were discharged during a sewer overflow from a manhole in Kalamazoo.

The overflow was reported at 12:10 p.m. Saturday at Spring Valley Park, 2600 Mount Olivet Road.

Crews had removed the blockage at 1:20 p.m. The run-off from the spill reached Spring Valley Lake, the city said.

Officials say normal flow conditions in the sewer have been restored and the impacted area has been remediated.

The city says state and county health officials have been notified of the spill.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 