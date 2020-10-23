6 arrested, 2 more sought in meth ring bust

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are still looking for two suspects after busting a meth ring in West Michigan.

In a Friday release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said authorities had been investigating the meth ring since December of last year. Since then, they have confiscated 18 pounds of crystal meth, two guns and some $27,000 in cash made from selling drugs.

Several people now face federal charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth:

Larry James Martz, 51, of Plainwell

Sara Ann Whittemore, 35, of Hopkins

Dwayne Deshaun Parks, 30, of Kalamazoo

Ronald Lee Sutherland, 52, of Allegan

Charles William-Maurice Hudson, 35, of Battle Creek

Timothy Calicutt, 50, of Kalamazoo

Michael Chad Sutherland, 45, of Allegan

If convicted, the suspects face between 10 years and life in prison.

While five of them have already been arrested and indicted in federal court, authorities are still looking for Calicutt and Michael Sutherland, who in addition to the conspiracy charge face weapons charges. Anyone who knows where they may be is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 616.456.2438.

Jackie Lee Cherry, Jr., 33, of Muskegon Heights, was charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing meth. If convicted, he faces between five and 40 years in prison.