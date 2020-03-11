5 teens arrested in connection to stolen vehicles in Kzoo Co.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five 14-year-old boys were arrested after they were found driving around in a stolen vehicle in Kalamazoo County Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department said an officer found a stolen vehicle out of Kalamazoo around 10 a.m. driving on Gull Road near the Big Bend Apartments. When the officer went to investigate, several people ran out of the car.

The five suspects, all 14-year-old Kalamazoo boys, were arrested and lodged at Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home. They were charged in connection to the theft or possession of stolen cars.

Investigators determined that the teens had driven to an apartment complex in two stolen vehicles, one from the city of Kalamazoo and one stolen from Kalamazoo County.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Township Police Department at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.