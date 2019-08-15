5 hurt in head-on crash in Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say five people were hurt in a head-on crash in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday on the 13000 block of E G Avenue in Ross Township.

Authorities say an SUV and a pick-up truck hauling a fifth-wheel trailer crashed into each other.

Five people received serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

E G Avenue was shut down between M-96 and North 39th Street for about two and a half hours.

The crash remains under investigation.  

