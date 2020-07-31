5 hospitalized after crash northeast of Marshall

The scene of a crash at the intersection of 21 Mile Road and R Drive N in Lee Township on July 31, 2020. (Courtesy Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several people were hospitalized, one of them with serious injuries, after a crash in rural northeastern Calhoun County.

It happened round 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 21 Mile Road and R Drive N in Lee Township, northeast of Marshall.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound vehicle didn’t stop at the stop sign and collided with a westbound vehicle. The crash sent both vehicles into a deep drainage ditch, where they rolled.

There were three people from the Coldwater area in the southbound vehicle. Two were taken to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall with minor injuries. The third was taken to a Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo with more serious injuries.

There were five people from Ohio and Indiana in the westbound vehicle. Two of them were also taken to Oaklawn with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.