5 arrested in Kalamazoo County home invasion

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say five people have been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Pickard Street near Barker Avenue in Comstock Township, close to Kalamazoo.

People inside the home fired shots at the suspects trying to break in, hitting one of them. The suspect was treated and released from the hospital, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Investigators don’t believe the home invasion is related to any of the incidents, which included fatal shootings, that happened Wednesday night in Kalamazoo.