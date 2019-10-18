4 sought in armed robbery near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for four suspects in connection to an armed robbery near Western Michigan University’s campus.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 14000 block of Lafayette Avenue between Redwood Avenue and Westbrook Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said four suspects got out of a vehicle and stole items from two men who were walking in the area. The suspects went back into the vehicle — described as a red Ford Fusion — and drove off northbound on Lafayette Avenue.

The suspects are described as men in their late teens or early 20s. One of the suspects showed a handgun tucked in the waistband of his pants, according to KDPS.

Two weeks ago, there was an armed home invasion in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.