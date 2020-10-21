3rd suspect in death of teen heads to trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The third person charged in the death of a teenager wrongfully restrained at Lakeside Academy will face trial.

Last month, a judge determined there’s enough evidence against Heather McLogan and Zachary Solis to send their cases to circuit court.

Michael Mosley’s preliminary hearing took place Wednesday afternoon.

McLogan, Solis and Mosley each face charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in the death of Cornelius Fredericks, which was ruled a homicide after multiple staff members held the 16-year-old down at Lakeside Academy at the end of April.

Court documents state the teen’s last name is Frederick, but family has previously clarified the proper spelling is Fredericks, which News 8 will continue to use.

Unlike the previous hearings, Mosley’s attorney called a co-worker at the Kalamazoo facility to the stand.

The co-worker, Jashon Cheeks, has not been charged criminally and took part in restraining Fredericks.

Cheeks disputed Mosley laid across the teen’s torso, which the probable cause document filed with the criminal charges stated.

The surveillance video shows Mosley in the middle of the group of employees on top of Fredericks.

The judge ultimately agreed there’s enough evidence against Mosley to send the case to trial shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A state investigation into the teen’s death stated on April 29, up to seven staff members held him down for about 12 minutes after he threw food in the cafeteria. It was another 12 minutes before anyone started CPR or called 911.

Fredericks died at the hospital May 1. A medical examiner said the cause of death was from complications of restraint asphyxia, which he testified to in all three preliminary hearings.

Ten people were ultimately fired from Lakeside for how they handled the situation. The state has moved to permanently close the facility and has launched a steering committee to reform the child welfare system as a whole.