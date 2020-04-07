3 sought in break-in attempt at Battle Creek area store

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities near Battle Creek are looking for three people who tried to break into a business.

Calhoun County deputies were alerted to the crime around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday by an alarm at Sam’s Market, located on North Avenue near East Coolidge Avenue in Pennfield Township.

When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door had been broken and other signs someone tried to break in. Surveillance video showed three masked people running from the business.

Battle Creek police helped in the investigation. A K-9 tried to track the suspects, to no avail.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.