3 shot near Western Michigan University; suspect sought

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Authorities on scene after a shooting near Western Michigan University Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting near Western Michigan University that injured three people.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, west of campus.

When officers arrived on scene, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said they found a large crowd and two gunshot wound victims. As investigators were at the scene, a third victim showed up at the hospital.

All three are in stable condition, according to a KDPS news release.  

Witnesses told officers they saw a yellow Chevy Camaro possibly with black racing stripes leave the area right after the shooting.

The suspect is described as a man around 6-foot with short dreadlocks and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a Nike brand t-shirt, black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

