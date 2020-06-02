Closings & Delays
3 shot, 1 dead in Calhoun County home

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three people were shot and one person is dead after an incident related to a burglary in Calhoun County.

It happened just before midnight Monday at a house on the 14000 block of 24 Mile Road in Marengo Township near Marshall.

Calhoun County Sheriff Steven Hinkley will be holding a news conference about the incident at 1 p.m. today at the Marshall Regional Law Enforcement Center.

