3 injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three people were hurt in a shooting in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 11:42 p.m. Friday in the area of N. Westnedge Avenue and Florence Street.

Officers say they were called in reference to a verbal argument. Once they arrived, witnesses reported several gunshots in the area, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say they found two gunshot victims nearby. A citizen took the third victim to a local hospital, police say.

All the victims are in stable condition.

The victims include a 21-year-old man, 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man. All of them are from Kalamazoo, police say.

The victims and witnesses have provided limited information to investigators, according to a news release.

Officers say the suspect was described as a tall and skinny black man.

After the shooting, the suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a dark-colored older sedan. The vehicle was last seen driving east on Florence, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.