3 injured in head-on crash in Oshtemo Township

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a head-on car crash in Oshtemo Township Sunday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Stadium Drive near South 6th Street.

Deputies say a car was going east on Stadium Drive when the driver lost control after driving too fast in icy road conditions. The car hit another car head on.

Both drivers as well as a passenger in the first car were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Stadium Drive was closed from 6th Street to 8th Street but has since reopened.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.