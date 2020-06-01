3 injured, 2 airlifted after Calhoun County crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a semi-truck in Calhoun County Monday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 11 Mile Road and B Drive South in Newton Township, southeast of Battle Creek.

A car was heading southbound on 11 Mile Road, stopped at the intersection then went into the path of a westbound semi-truck loaded with milk. The semi-truck tried to brake but struck the car, causing the semi-truck to roll over, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

There were two people inside of the car at the time of the crash. The passenger, a 45-year-old man, was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, the release said.

The driver of the semi was also airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.