3 caught breaking into Springfield Middle School

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say deputies caught two adults and a teenager breaking into a school in Calhoun County early Wednesday morning.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 1:30 a.m. deputies responded to an alarm at Springfield Middle School, located on Avenue A in Springfield.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a door had been opened. As they checked the building, the sheriff’s office said deputies found three people coming out of the school.

The three were taken into custody. Deputies discovered they had taken multiple pairs of students’ shoes from inside the building, according to a CCSO news release.

A 26-year-old Battle Creek man and a 22-year-old Springfield woman were lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on breaking and entering charges. A 16-year-old boy was released to his mother pending charges, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said investigators don’t believe anything else was taken from inside the school.

The incident remains under investigation.