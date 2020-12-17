3 arrested in Kzoo; weapons and drugs seized

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three people known for being involved in gun violence were arrested in Kalamazoo.

Investigators say they spotted the suspects, at least two had felony arrest warrants, in a vehicle on the northside around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Several agencies were combing the area to combat gun violence in Kalamazoo, most of which has been attributed to gangs.

Officers approached the suspects when they were on Michigan Avenue near N. Park Street. Two of them ran away but were captured quickly, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Investigators say they found two discarded firearms, both fully loaded, and drugs.

All three suspects — a 24-year-old man, 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident and 23-year-old Kalamazoo resident — were arrested on the warrants as well as other drug and weapons violations. They are in the Kalamazoo County Jail, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

