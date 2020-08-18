3 arrested in connection to Kalamazoo home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested in Kalamazoo in connection to a home invasion Monday, police say.

Officers were dispatched around 9:20 a.m. to a home on Duke Street near Pleasant Avenue. The homeowner was not home at the time but received a notification from her Ring video doorbell of suspects trying to break in.

When officers responded, the suspects had already left the home.

Officers watched the video and were able to get descriptions of both the car used and suspects.

Shortly after, officers saw a car matching the description in the area of Riverview Drive and Gull Road. They found three people, two stolen guns and drugs inside of the truck of the car. Authorities also found evidence connected to the home invasion.

Three people were arrested on home invasion, drug and gun charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269. 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343-2100.