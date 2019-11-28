3 arrested in connection to Battle Creek murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives arrested 3 people in association to the murder of Michael Corbin who was found dead in his home on November 23rd.

Authorities said the Emergency Response Team and detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 20 block of Harris Street on Wednesday where several people were located and upon searching it, found evidence related to the murder.

3 people were arrested in association with the homicide. Names are not being released at this time.

Last week Michael Corbin was found dead at his home on Boulder Street. Police were investigating it as a suspicious death.

The investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.