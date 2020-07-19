3 arrested after house struck by bullets in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested after several bullets were shot into a house in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 2:40 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of several shots fired into a house on S Burdick Street near Reed Avenue.

There were people inside the house at the time, but police say no one was injured.

A short time later officers found a vehicle matching a suspect description on Stadium Drive near Drake Avenue. The vehicle pulled into a hotel parking lot and four people got out of the car.

Three people were found at the hotel and arrested. The fourth person has not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.