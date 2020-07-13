3 arrested after armed robbery near Battle Creek

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery near Battle Creek.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety said officers were called Sunday for a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General on E Columbia Avenue near the intersection of S Raymond Road in Emmett Township.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk then after getting an undisclosed amount of money ran out of the store.

An officer was able to find two suspects who were taken into custody without incident.

In total, three suspects were arrested for armed robbery and a warrant has been submitted for a fourth suspect.