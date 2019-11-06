Closings & Delays
2nd sex assault charge against Battle Creek man

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

This undated booking photo shows Christopher Stay.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek man accused of sexually assaulting a girl now faces an additional charge.

Christopher Stay, 43, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 17, court records show.

Battle Creek Police Department Detective Sgt. Todd Elliott told News 8 that a second person came forward with allegations of an assault in April.

He was previously charged with first-degree CSC with a victim between the ages of 13 and 17 as a third-time habitual offender.

Court records show bond was set at $50,000 on the new charge. If Stay posts bond and is released, he must stay away from minors.

