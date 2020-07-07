2nd person charged in disappearance of BC woman

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A second person is facing charges in connection to the disappearance of a missing Battle Creek woman.

Battle Creek police say Julice Haggerty, 27, was arrested Thursday. He is charged with tampering with evidence and lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation.

Authorities say Amber Griffin was reported missing to authorities by her mother and boyfriend last week. Both her mother and boyfriend said they last seen Griffin in the evening on June 22.

While investigating the missing person report, police say they found inconsistencies in the boyfriend’s story.

The boyfriend, Derek Horton, 25, was charged last month with open murder.

Authorities say Horton had assaulted Griffin twice before, but in court Monday he pointed out he had never been convicted of a violent crime.

Several divisions of the of the Michigan State Police have assisted in the search for Griffin, whose body hasn’t been found. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calhoun County dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.