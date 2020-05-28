2nd man sentenced in Kalamazoo bank robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a bank robbery in Kalamazoo County will spend time behind bars.

Kevin Turner was charged with one count of bank robbery. Two other counts of bank robbery were dismissed.

Turner was sentenced on May 21 to 15 years, authorities say. Once he is released, he will serve three years supervised.

Turner and his brother, Draper, were charged in connection to a robbery at the Old National Bank on Portage Road in Kalamazoo on March 25, 2019. Approximately $3,150 were stolen, according to court documents.

In February, Turner pleaded guilty to his charge.

Draper Turner was sentenced in November 2019 to 51 months in prison for one count of bank robbery.

Kevin Turner was also charged in connection to an armed robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on Chicago Drive in Wyoming on Jan. 22. He got away with approximately $5,000, the documents said.