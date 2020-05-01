2020 Battle Creek Field of Flight canceled

An F-22 Raptor on display at the Western Michigan University College of Aviation on July 2, 2019, ahead of the Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The popular Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival has been canceled, with organizers saying they called it off to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

The event was scheduled to run July 1 to July 5.

“It is truly with a heavy heart that the Board of Directors of the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival has cancelled this summer’s event,” air show Executive Director Barbara Haluszka said in a statement.

She went on to say organizers had hope things would be back to normal by July, but it’s becoming increasingly apparent that won’t be the case.

“The reality is we are not back to any type of normal and we all must continue to do our part to keep everyone around us safe. Having a small gathering is not permitted, let alone an event with 124,000 people,” her statement continued.

The event was going to feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for the first time in five years.

Organizers said they are already looking forward to next year’s air show, and Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke said he knew residents would be ready to support the event when it returned.