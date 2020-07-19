2 teens injured in 2 shootings in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in two separate shootings in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday that a 19-year-old man showed up to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told officers that he was riding in a vehicle near the intersection of W Paterson Street and Douglas Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.

The incident remains under investigation.

Then around 5 a.m. Sunday officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Douglas Avenue near Alamo Avenue, a block south of Paterson Street.

A 15-year-old boy told officers he was walking on Alamo Avenue when he was shot by someone inside a vehicle. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to a KDPS news release.

The two shootings do not appear to be related, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.