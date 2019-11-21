2 teens arrested in Kalamazoo Co. break-in

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a break-in at a Menards store in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the Menards store located in the 5300 block of Gull Road between Sprinkle Road and East H Avenue in Comstock Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived on scene, a suspect was found in the parking lot and detained. A second suspect was seen leaving the area on a bicycle.

The second suspect was found a short time later on East H Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined the two suspects had broken into the store and stole some merchandise. They were also believed to be suspects in recent burglaries at the same store, the sheriff’s office said.

The two suspects, both 16-year-old Kalamazoo boys, were lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home awaiting charges.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.