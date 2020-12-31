2 suspicious deaths at Kzoo Twp. apartment ruled homicides

Police investigating an incident at the Oak Tree Apartments in Kalamazoo Township on Dec. 29, 2020.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people in Kalamazoo Township as homicides.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department said Thursday that the deaths of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brasher, 36, are being investigated as homicides.

Related Content 2 suspicious deaths at Kzoo Twp. apartment

Investigators believe the deaths happened after 9 p.m. Monday inside an apartment at the Oak Tree apartments located off Nazareth Road between Gull Road and Main Street.

Police were called Tuesday after neighbors noticed a sliding glass door had been shattered.

Investigators didn’t provide additional information about the deaths or release any suspect information Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.