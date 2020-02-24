2 suspects sought in armed carjacking near Kzoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects who carjacked a man at gunpoint in Kalamazoo County Saturday night.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday authorities were called for a report of a carjacking on W. KL Avenue near Drake Road in Oshtemo Township, west of Kalamazoo.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was forced at gunpoint to drive the suspect a few blocks away. When they arrived at the location, a second suspect appeared then the suspects stole the victim’s car, cellphone and wallet, according to a KCSO news release.

Both suspects were described as around 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds. They were last seen wearing black hoodies, the release said.

The victim was not injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call KCSO at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.