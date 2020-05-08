2 suspects arrested in Kzoo Co. Subway break-in

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two suspects have been arrested in a restaurant break-in in Kalamazoo County.

The break-in happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Subway restaurant in the 700 block of Shoppers Lane in Parchment.

Authorities say two suspects smashed a window and ran away with an undetermined amount of money.

On Wednesday, Kalamazoo Township officers got a tip and were able to identify the suspects. The suspects confessed and officers found evidence of the crime, police say.

One of the suspects, a 20-year-old Kalamazoo man, is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail. The other suspect, a 14-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was released to a legal guardian.

Both suspects are being charged with two felonies — breaking and entering with intent and larceny in a building. If convicted of both counts, they could be sentenced to nine years in prison and face $7,500 in fines.