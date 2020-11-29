2 Suspects arrested after drive-by shooting, police chase in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police officers were able to arrest a pair of suspects after being called to a drive-by shooting Saturday evening.

Officers arrived on scene in the 500 block of Walnut Court around 8 p.m. and almost immediately found the vehicle suspected of being the one involved in the drive-by.

The officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to be stopped and then led police on a short chase through Kalamazoo. The chase came to an end in the 1600 block of North Church St when the driver and the passenger of the car abandoned their vehicle and tried to escape on foot. Both suspects were found and arrested shortly thereafter.

Police say there were no injuries during the incident.

Both suspects are lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail regarding multiple felony charges including weapons offenses, fleeing and eluding, and resisting arrest.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.