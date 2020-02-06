2 stabbed in Kzoo’s Edison neighborhood; suspect arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was arrested after stabbing two people in Kalamazoo Wednesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of two stabbing victims on James Street near Washington Avenue in the city’s Edison neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found one victim in the 1300 block of James and the second in the 1400 block. The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a KDPS news release.

The suspect was initially able to get away.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing.

Then several hours later, officers were called back to the area after sightings of the suspect on James Street. Officers were able to arrest the suspect, a 42-year-old Kalamazoo resident, for assault with intent to murder, the release said.

Authorities did not release the names of the victims or suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.