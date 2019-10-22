2 sought in string of break-ins in multiple counties

Surveillance photos of two suspect wanted in connection to several break-ins in three counties. (Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection to several break-ins in multiple counties.

The most recent incidents happened overnight Friday at the Hunan Gardens restaurant and Queen Nail Salon in Texas Township, southwest of Kalamazoo. Both are located near the intersection of W. Q Avenue and S. 8th Street.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said two men broke into the restaurant and stole large amounts of alcohol, while cash was taken in the nail salon break-in.

The two men are suspects in several break-ins in Berrien, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties, according to the sheriff’s office.

The first suspect is described as around 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and blue jeans.

The second man is described as around 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light-colored hat and jeans.

The suspects are believed to have left the scene in a mid-sized SUV, possibly silver in color.

A surveillance photo of a vehicle authorities believe is connected to several break-ins in three counties. (Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.