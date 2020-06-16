2 shot in Kzoo’s Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Kalamazoo early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Woodbury Avenue near the intersection of Ada Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said when officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Authorities did not provide any suspect information or what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.